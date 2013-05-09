FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
May 9, 2013

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL, OHL, AMADEUS IT HOLDING, VUELING

These four companies are due to report quarterly results before market open.

