Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

International Airlines Group reported a first-quarter operating loss of 278 million euros as continued weakness at its Spanish carrier Iberia wiped out British Airways’ profits.

INDRA

Spanish information technology firm Indra posted on Thursday a 16 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 26.7 million euros ($35 million), dragged down by weaker sales in its recession-hit home market.

PRISA

Indebted Spanish media group Prisa, owner of the country’s best-read generalist newspaper El Pais, said on Thursday that losses widened nearly 50 percent in the first quarter from a year ago to 12 million euros ($15.7 million).