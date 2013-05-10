FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
May 10, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

International Airlines Group reported a first-quarter operating loss of 278 million euros as continued weakness at its Spanish carrier Iberia wiped out British Airways’ profits.

INDRA

Spanish information technology firm Indra posted on Thursday a 16 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 26.7 million euros ($35 million), dragged down by weaker sales in its recession-hit home market.

PRISA

Indebted Spanish media group Prisa, owner of the country’s best-read generalist newspaper El Pais, said on Thursday that losses widened nearly 50 percent in the first quarter from a year ago to 12 million euros ($15.7 million).

