Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

The Bank of Spain reports the March’s non-performing loans for the country’s lenders, which said bad loans dropped to 10.39 percent of their outstanding portfolios in February.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica expects Mexico’s new government to quickly implement new regulations designed to challenge billionaire Carlos Slim’s dominance in the local telecommunications market, a top company official said.

