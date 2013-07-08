Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO POPULAR

Antonio Pujol, director of Popular’s retail business, tells Cinco Dias newspaper the bank is gaining market share in lending to small and medium-sized companies and calls on the government to help lenders finance themselves more easily and at cheaper rates.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s biggest telecoms firm, Telefonica, has created a new subsidiary for its Central American assets as it prepares to finalise the sale of 40 percent of its businesses in the region to Guatemala’s Corporacion Multi Inversiones (CMI), Cinco Dias reports.

