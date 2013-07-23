FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#New Issues News
July 23, 2013 / 4:01 AM / in 4 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica and KPN are in talks to combine their German mobile businesses in a deal worth over $6 billion that would help them compete with bigger competitors Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

ENAGAS, GAS NATURAL, BME, ACERINOX

Spanish gas distributor Enagas and utility Gas Natural, stock market operator BME and stainless steel producer Acerinox are all due to report first half earnings before the market opens on Tuesday.

TREASURY

The Spanish Treasury will issue up to 3.5 billion euros in 3- and 9 month T-bills on Tuesday.

