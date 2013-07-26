FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
July 26, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CaixaBank

Spain’s third-biggest banking group La Caixa said net profit in the first half of the year had more than doubled to 408 million euros, after the bank integrated recent purchases of smaller peers.

RESULTS

Banco Popular, Abertis also announce results on Friday.

After the close on Thursday, the following companies announced first half results:

Ferrovial

Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial reported a 12 percent rise in net profit in the first half from a year earlier to 287.3 million euros.

Indra

Spanish information technology firm Indra said its first-half net profit fell 22 percent to 47.6 million euros, as a weak Spanish economy dragged on a more robust performance abroad.

