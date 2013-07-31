Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a former Banco Santander executive and a former Spanish judge with insider trading over a proposed takeover of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc on which the Spanish bank had given investment banking advice.

VISCOFAN

Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan said on Tuesday net profit rose 4.5 percent to 53.8 million euros in the first half from a year earlier thanks to a good performance in its core casings business abroad.

BBVA

BBVA is expected to post an 85 percent jump in net profit in the first half of 2013 on Wednesday, helped by one-off gains from selling assets in Latin America.

RESULTS

Red Electrica, Endesa, OHL, Sacy , Grifols and Tecnicas Reunidas are also due to post first-half results on Wednesday.

