Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
August 2, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus AMA.MC reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 646 million euros, beating analysts’ forecasts.

IAG

International Airlines Group swung to a second quarter profit as its Spanish carrier Iberia started to show signs of recovery, adding to the resilient performance of British Airways.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
