Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

The family of Rosalia Mera, co-founder of Spanish retail giant Inditex, sold 2 percent of the company shortly before her death, leaving daughter Sandra Mera as the second-biggest shareholder in the company with a 5 percent stake rather than 7 percent.

ACS

ACS will build a hydroelectric complex in Canada for 77 million euros ($102.8 million), El Economista reports.

BILLS AUCTION

Spain will auction up to 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) of six and 12-month Treasury Bills at around 0840 GMT.

