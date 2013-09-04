FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
September 4, 2013 / 6:32 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Vodafone’s Spanish affiliate has placed an official complaint with the country’s anti-trust regulator over a deal between Telefonica and Yoigo over network sharing, Expansion reported.

BANKINTER

French bank Credit Agricole said it had begun the sale of its remaining 7.6 percent stake in Spain’s Bankinter, as it turns the page on years of foreign expansion to focus on its home market.

BANKIA

Spain’s state-rescued lender Bankia on Tuesday said it had sold its property management arm to U.S. fund Cerberus at a price of between 40 million euros and 90 million euros depending on the execution of the unit’s business plan.

