Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2013 / 4:03 AM / in 4 years

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander consumer priced 1.0 billion euro 2015 bond.

INDRA

Indra sold a 250 million-euro 2018 convertible bond.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica priced 225 million 2020 bond.

REPSOL

Repsol will drill its first offshore well in Namibia as early as February

