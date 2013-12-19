Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The long-time oil alliance between Mexico’s Pemex and Spain’s Repsol is reaching a crossroads as the Mexican state-run firm seeks to take advantage of energy reforms in its home country to expand its foreign presence, one of its directors said.

BANKS

Venezuelan bank Banesco has won the bid for 88.33 percent of state-rescued lender NCG Banco, Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB said on Wednesday, with an offer of 1 billion euros.

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus said on Wednesday it is buying U.S. technology group NMTI Holdings and its affiliate group Newmarket for $500 million.

ACCIONA

Spain’s Acciona’s Acciona Energia International has agreed to sell three wind farm operators in Germany to Swisspower Renewables for 157 million euros, the company said on Wednesday.

