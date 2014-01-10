FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Piracy
January 10, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds Sacyr, Codere) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

The builder is working on an agreement with the Panama Canal Authority to finish its project in that country, even without Italian consortium partner Impregilo, Cinco Dias reported citing unnamed sources.

CODERE

Argentina threatens to expropriate the 14 bingo halls belonging to troubled Spanish gaming group Codere if it goes bankrupt, El Mundo reported. Codere is in talks to avoid insolvency.

ABENGOA

The energy company won a tender to develop South American’s biggest solar-thermal power plant in Chile’s Atacama desert, the company said on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
