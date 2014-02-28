Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

The Panama Canal and a Spanish-led consortium expanding the major maritime artery have reached a preliminary deal to complete work on a project stymied in a row over $1.6 billion in cost overruns, the canal’s administrator said on Thursday.

BANKIA

Spain’s government launches sale of 7.5 percent stake in nationalised lender Bankia, which was the country’s biggest bailed-out bank during the euro crisis.

ACS

Builder ACS swung back into the black in 2013 and cut net debt. Also, the Spanish firm is set to gain more control at Hochtief after the German builder announced plans to buy back some shares.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica sees signs of a rebound but remains vulnerable to Latin American jitters and tough European markets.

ACCIONA

Acciona prepares to take foreign energy partner after first loss.

GAMESA

Gamesa turned to profit in 2013 after losses from writedowns a year earlier; expects to sell between 2,200 and 2,400 megawatts of wind turbine capacity this year.

VISCOFAN

Sausage casing maker Viscofan 2013 net profit down 3.4 percent due to exchange rate losses and the effect of an energy market reform in Spain.

