Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Billionaire financier George Soros bought shares in Bankia last week when the Spanish state sold a 7.5 percent stake, beginning the process of returning the country’s biggest bailed-out lender to private ownership, El Confidencial reported on Sunday.

GAS NATURAL

Union Fenosa Gas, 50 percent owned by Gas Natural, has asked the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes to arbitrate with Egypt over the halting of operations at a plant in Damietta, El Pais reported on Monday, citing comments by Chief executive Rafael Villaseca.

TELEFONICA, BBVA, INDITEX, IBERDROLA

Telefonica’s Chairman Cesar Alierta, Inditex Chairman and Chief Executive Pablo Isla, BBVA Chairman Francisco Gonzalez and Iberdrola Chairman Ignacio Sanchez-Galan are among those taking part in the conference Global Forum Spain in Bilbao.

