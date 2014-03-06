Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS,,,

The government is studying whether to raise the quotas banks pay to the so-called deposit guarantee fund as part of measures towards a European banking union, Expansion reported

TELEFONICA

The telecoms group wants to add 800,000 TV customers this year, Expansion reported.

GRIFOLS

Spanish blood products group Grifols sold $1 billion euros of a 2022 bond at a coupon of 5.25 percent on Wednesday, the company said in a statement to the stock market regulator.

