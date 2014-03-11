Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

The U.S. arm of Spain’s largest bank Santander has completed a capital hike of $2.5 billion to fund expansion in the United States, Expansion reported citing a filing with the U.S. SEC.

ITX

The owner of Zara is expected to post flat full-year core profit for the first time since it became a listed company, due to weak currencies in some of its markets, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The group posts earnings March 19.

