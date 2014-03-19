FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 19, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

Zara owner Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer, posted almost flat full-year net profit, in line with expectations, as results were hit by depreciating currencies in many of its non-euro markets and by store refurbishing costs.

