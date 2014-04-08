FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EDREAMS ODIGEO IPO-ODIG.MC

The travel firm starts trade after an intital public offering priced at 10.25 euros per share.

DEOLEO

CVC Capital Partners has presented the best offer for the olive oil manufacturer, El Pais and Vanguardia reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the operation.

SACYR

The builder has approached several investment banks about the possibility of a capital hike and a convertible bond issue, El Confidencial reported.

TELECOMS

Regional telecoms companies Euskaltel, Telecable y R prepare to offer themselves to Orange or to seek a merger, reported El Economista.

BANKS

Private equity firm Apollo is interested in the business of nationalised bank Catalunya Banc outside the region Catalonia, reported Expansion.

