Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DEOLEO

The board of Spain’s Deoleo, the world’s top olive oil bottler, agreed on Thursday to back a takeover bid from British private equity fund CVC Capital Partners.

PRISA, MEDIASET SPAIN

Credit Suisse on Thursday said it had received a mandate from Spain’s Prisa to place a 3.69 percent stake the company holds in the local unit of Italy’s Mediaset with institutional investors.

ACCIONA

Spanish renewable energy firm Acciona has won a 20-year contract to build and operate two wind farms in Mexico with a total investment of close to $650 million, the company said on Thursday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
