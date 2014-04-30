Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

RESULTS

BBVA posted a 64 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 624 million euros, largely due to an unfavourable comparison after it booked gains from asset sales a year ago, although revenue also fell.

Popular, Iberdrola, Red Electrica and BME are due to publish first-quarter results before the market opens, while Indra and Ferrovial will publish after the market closes.

ECONOMY

Spain is due to officially revise its macroeconomic forecasts with expectations for a growth target of 1.2 percent this year and 1.8 percent next year and a reduction in unemployment.

