Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
May 15, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MEDIASET , PRISA, TELEFONICA

Mediaset is looking for financing to potentially support raising its stake in Canal+, competing with Telefonica to do so via a right of first refusal, Expansion reported.

