Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
June 2, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DEOLEO

Private equity firm CVC said on Friday it was planning to delist Spanish olive oil company Deoleo once it has completed its takeover bid over the firm.

CONSTRUCTION, BANKS

Spanish builder Metrovacesa, controlled by Spanish banks Santander, BBVA, Sabadell, Bankia and Popular are in talks with U.S. funds Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge about selling their majority stake in French builder Gecina for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.46 billion), Spanish daily Expansion reported on Monday, citing sources close to the deal.

COMPANY TAXES

Spain will cut the main rate of corporate tax to 25 percent from 30 percent, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday. For a story click on

$1 = 0.7328 Euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
