Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Mexico’s national oil company Pemex will sell a 7.86 percent stake in Spanish oil firm Repsol, worth about 2.2 billion euros ($3.0 billion), Citigroup and Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.

The sale via an accelerated book build is expected to close on Wednesday.

CAIXABANK

CaixaBank is in advanced negotiations with General Atlantic and Warburg Pincus to sell a 15-25 percent stake in its credit cards unit for 500 million euros, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sourced with knowledge of the deal.

CODERE

Spanish gaming group Codere, with 1 billion euros of debt, may file for bankruptcy after failing to reach an agreement with bondholders to restructure debt before a June 4 deadline, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources close to the debt talks.

TELEFONICA

The Mexican unit of Spain’s Telefonica said on Tuesday it will focus on expanding its mobile business rather than adding new services as it tries to capitalize on a regulatory overhaul and steal market share from telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim.

