Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

The debt-laded constructor starts negotiations with banks regarding its 2.4 billion euro ($3.3 billion) loan related to the acquisition of a stake in oil major Repsol, Expansion reports.

ACS

The unrated builder is due to issue 500 million euros worth of bonds through the Dublin stock exchange as it takes advantage of investor demand for paper to diversify its debt structure and reduce dependence on bank financing.

GOWEX

Spanish wireless network provider Gowex said on Tuesday it would start legal action against Gotham City Research, accusing it of spreading rumours about the company to push down its share price.

