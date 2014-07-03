Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BARCLAYS

The British banking group, disappointed by the offers it has had so far, is considering halting a plan to exit Spain and continuing to operate with a smaller network, Expansion reported.

PRISA

The media group which owns El Pais newspaper and Cadena Ser national radio will on July 6 have 29.7 percent of its shares in the hands of Santander, CaixaBank, HSBC and Telefonica after a convertible bond matures, El Economista reported.

