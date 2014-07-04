Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GOWEX

Spanish wireless network provider Gowex said late on Thursday it would present an action plan on Monday in relation to a report from Gotham City Research LLC which questioned the company’s revenue reporting.

REPSOL

Repsol has discovered an oil reserve estimated at 40 million barrels of oil equivalent in the waters off the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago, to the west of the island of Trinidad, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

ACERINOX

Investment bank UBS said on Thursday it was selling around 3 percent of Spanish steel maker Acerinox to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild.

