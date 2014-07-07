FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
July 7, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC said on Monday a gas sector reform, aimed at reducing a growing tariff deficit, would hit its revenue by an average of around 120 million euros year through until 2020.

TELEFONICA, MEDIASET ESPANA

Telefonica said late on Friday it had agreed to buy the 22 percent stake held by Mediaset Espana in pay-TV firm Distribuidora de Television (DTS), giving full ownership of the TV firm to the telecoms group.

Telefonica has agreed to buy 11.1 percent of Italian broadcaster Mediaset’s pay-TV business Mediaset Premium for 100 million euros.

GOWEX

Spanish wireless networks provider Gowex said on Sunday it would file for bankruptcy and its CEO had resigned, in a dramatic collapse to a success story that saw its stock value grow 22-fold as it sought to conquer the world with its wi-fi services.

