Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

E.ON

Grupo Villa Mir, EDP and five investment funds are among interested buyers for the Spanish assets of Germany’s biggest utility E.ON, Expansion reported citing market sources.

CATALUNYA BANC

Spain is likely to sell Catalunya Banc’s mortgage portfolio this week to either private equity firm Blackstone or a consortium led by California-based Oaktree, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

INDITEX

Spanish-based retail chain Zara, whose “fast fashion” business model has helped make it one of the world’s biggest clothing brands, plans to pioneer a new stock control system to make its supply chain even speedier.

