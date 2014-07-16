FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
July 16, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

E.ON

Grupo Villa Mir, EDP and five investment funds are among interested buyers for the Spanish assets of Germany’s biggest utility E.ON, Expansion reported citing market sources.

CATALUNYA BANC

Spain is likely to sell Catalunya Banc’s mortgage portfolio this week to either private equity firm Blackstone or a consortium led by California-based Oaktree, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

INDITEX

Spanish-based retail chain Zara, whose “fast fashion” business model has helped make it one of the world’s biggest clothing brands, plans to pioneer a new stock control system to make its supply chain even speedier.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

