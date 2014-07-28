Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SABADELL

Spain’s Banco Sabadell said on Monday says it had agreed to sell its debt recovery business to Lindorff Espana, part of Norwegian credit manager Lindorff, for 162 million euros.

ENDESA

Italy’s biggest utility Enel plans to list more than 25 percent of its Spanish unit Endesa, online newspaper El Confidencial said on Monday.

BANKIA

Spanish bailed-out lender Bankia on Monday said its first half net profit more than doubled from a year ago to 432 million euros ($580 million), beating forecasts as bad debts fell slightly and lending revenue rose.

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure and services company Ferrovial is preparing a A$1.5 billion ($1.41 billion) offer for Australian firm John Holland, Spanish business daily Expansion reported on Saturday without citing sources.

DIA

Spanish discount supermarket group Dia said on Monday first half adjusted core profit (EBITDA) was virtually flat from a year earlier at 245.5 million euros ($329.66 million), hurt by low inflation and tough trading in home market Spain.

