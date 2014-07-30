Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica is in talks to acquire Mexico’s third largest wireless telecoms company Iusacell, worth between 2.5 billion euros and 3 billion euros, website El Confidencial reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the talks.

CAIXABANK, SANTANDER, POPULAR

Barclays could receive binding offers for its Spanish business from Caixabank, Santander and Popular in the next few days, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sector sources.

BANKIA

Bankia has started the sale of 800 million euros of property-backed loans, Expansion reported, citing unnamed funds.

RESULTS

Popular, BBVA, Acciona, Red Electrica, Viscofan, OHL and Indra post first-half results on Wednesday

