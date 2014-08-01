FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
August 1, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG, AMADEUS

Spanish airline Iberia is selling its stake in travel technology company Amadeus, held through derivatives, to Nomura International PLC for 578 million euros cash, its parent company IAG said on Thursday.

IAG is due to report second-quarter results before the market opens.

FCC, BME, TECNICAS REUNIDAS

The companies are due to present first-half results on Friday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

