Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 15, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday, a public holiday in Spain although the bourse is open. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telecom Italia SpA on Thursday confirmed its interest in acquiring Vivendi SA’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT SA, challenging a surprise 6.7 billion euro ($9 billion) bid by Telefonica SA.

