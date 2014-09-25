Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

A consortium including the Spanish constuctor ACS has been selected as preferred bidder for a highway in Ohio, a project valued at 334 million euros, El Economista reported, citing the Ohio transport department spokesman.

ENDESA

Societe Generale has raised its position on utility Endesa to “buy” from “hold”.

JAZZTEL

Alken Asset Management, the second largest shareholder of Spanish telecommunications company Jazztel, has raised its stake to 6.48 percent from 5 percent, Expansion reported. The company has said it would not sell its stake for the 13 euros per share by Orange.

NH HOTELES

Spanish hotels group NH Hoteles and its main shareholder HNA will create a joint venture to open 30 hotels over the next five years in China, Expansion said, without citing sources.

FICOSA

Panasonic Corp is in talks about taking a stake in Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International in what would be its first big M&A investment in the automotive field, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

TELEFONICA

Argentina’s competition watchdog has not yet decided whether to approve Telecom Italia SpA’s $960 million sale of its Argentine unit to investment fund Fintech, a source at the regulatory body said on Wednesday.

