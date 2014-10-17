Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

The builder will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Friday to discuss its yet-to-be-approved rights issue, Cinco Dias said without citing sources. FCC could not be immediately reached for comment.

TELECOMS

French telecoms operator Orange said on Thursday it had reduced the threshold of shareholder backing it needs for its offer to buy Spain’s Jazztel to 51.398 percent from 57 percent.

BANKS

Spain’s High Court on Thursday imposed a 16 million euro ($20 million) bail to former Caja Madrid chief executive officer, Miguel Blesa, over the alleged use of company credit cards for personal expenses.

Santander bank and its Brazilian unit on Thursday changed the ratio at which they plan to swap their stock.

