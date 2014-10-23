Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAMESA

HSBC raises wind farm manufacturer Gamesa to “overweight” from “neutral” while cutting the price target to 9.2 euros from 9.3 euros per share.

ACS

ACS is postponing the listing of its renewables assets until at least the beginning of next year, El Confidencial says, citing financial sources.

INDITEX

Spanish clothing company and owner of the Zara brand, Inditex, has named Maria Fanjul, 31, as head of its fast growing online business, Expansion said.

BANKINTER

Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter posted a 31.6 percent rise in nine month net profit from a year ago on Thursday, in line with analyst forecasts, as it built on a recovery in revenues and a pick-up in lending to companies.

