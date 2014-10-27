Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

The regional Canary Island government has temporarily abandoned a referendum on oil drilling off its coast by Repsol while it waits a decision by the Constitutional Court on its legality.

BANKS

The 25 euro zone lenders that failed the European Central Bank’s landmark health check of the banking sector had a capital shortfall of 25 billion euros ($31.7 billion) at the end of last year, the ECB said on Sunday.

In Spain, Liberbank had a capital shortfall of 32 million euros at the end of 2013, though had raised 616 million euros to the end of September of this year.

AENA IPO-AENA.MC

State-owned Spanish airport operator Aena has postponed filing the prospectus for its planned $10 billion stock market listing until next week, an official said on Friday, after the Madrid bourse regulator said it needed more information.

Separately, banks said the current IPO agenda is unworkable if the government changes the auditor, according to Expansion, citing a letter seen by the paper.

EDREAMS ODIGEO

Trading in the shares of online travel agency eDreams Odigeo was suspended from the Madrid stock exchange on Friday after British Airways and Iberia said they were withdrawing their fares from three of its websites.

Trading resumes at 0730 GMT on Monday.

Both airlines said they are posting their fares again on the French and Spanish websites on Saturday after resolving the dispute over what is included in the prices displayed.

DIA

Spanish supermarket chain Dia posted flat third-quarter sales from a year earlier on Monday as falling prices in Spain and Portugal, particularly in fresh food, dragged on business.

