Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Brazilian telecommunications provider Oi SA said on Monday it has not entered into any agreement to join a group of rivals to buy Telecom Italia SpA’s stake in Brazilian phone company TIM Participacoes SA.

SABADELL

Spain’s “bad bank”, which houses soured property loans and housing taken off bailed-out lenders during the crisis, on Monday said it was outsourcing the management of some assets to a company owned by Banco Sabadell.

INDITEX

One of the daughters of Inditex founder Amancio Ortega has declared ownership of a 5 percent stake in the company, making her the second-largest shareholder in the world’s largest retailer, owner of the Zara fashion chain.

ACS

Spanish infrastructure group ACS said on Monday its Cobra and Lintran divisions had won licenses from the Brazilian government to build and operate nine solar power plants in Sao Paulo, costing a total of 406 million euros ($507 million).

SANTANDER

The euro zone’s biggest bank Santander on Tuesday posted a 32 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year earlier, beating forecasts, as charges set aside against problematic debts fell from a year ago.

GAS NATURAL

Spanish gas and electricity firm Gas Natural Fenosa posted on Tuesday a 10.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year ago, boosted by one-time gains from the sale of its telecoms business.

GRIFOLS

Spain’s Grifols posted a better-than expected 29.4 percent rise in adjusted net profit to 435.2 million euros for the nine months to September, backed by solid sales and the purchase of a diagnostics unit from Novartis.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on