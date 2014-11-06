Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Spanish builder and airport manager Ferrovial is considering a hostile takeover bid for Australia’s Transfield Services , Expansion reported citing market sources.

ABENGOA

Spanish engineering firm Abengoa has won a contract worth 315 million euros from Belgium power company Belgian Eco Energy to construct one of the largest biomass plants in the world.

REPSOL

Spanish oil company Repsol posted a 41 percent rise in third-quarter adjusted net profit, boosted by a recovery in production in Libya, sharp improvement in refining margins and lower financial costs.

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Thursday a 9.3 percent rise in core profit in the first nine months from a year earlier to 1.038 billion euros, in line with forecasts.

ACCIONA, GAMESA

The companies are due to release nine-month results on Thursday after the market close.

