Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on XXXday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus is studying paying a special dividend to shareholders in 2015, Chief executive Officer Luis Maroto said in an interview with business daily Expansion.

