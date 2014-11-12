FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 12, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday posted a 12.6 percent drop in nine-month operating income, to 12.33 billion euros, hit by falling margins in Spain and lower, albeit recovering, Latin American currencies.

IBERDROLA, ENDESA, GAS NATURAL

Utilities Iberdrola, Endesa and Gas Natural are in talks to jointly issue debt to cover the 3.6-billion euro 2013 tariff deficit, Expansion reported, without citing sources.

BBVA

Spanish bank BBVA plans to close about half of its 81 offices in Portugal and dismiss a quarter of the loss-making division’s workforce in an effort to recoup profitability, a spokesman for the bank said.

NH HOTELES

The HNA Group, parent company of China’s airline Hainan Airlines, has bought 8.33 percent of Spain’s NH Hoteles from Intesa San Paolo, the Italian bank said in a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator on Tuesday.

ABENGOA

The company is due to release nine-month results on Wednesday after the market closes.

ECONOMY

Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he expects economic growth in the fourth quarter to be in line with the 0.5 percent rise registered in the third, putting the country on track to meeting its 2014 target.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.