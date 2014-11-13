Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Mexico’s third-largest supermarket Grupo Comercial Chedraui will enter the mobile phone business using Telefonica network, Telefonica said on Wednesday.

ABENGOA

Spain’s Abengoa on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue target range after posting flat revenues at 5.24 billion euros in the nine months to September from a year ago.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial Chairman Rafael del Pino has raised his stake in the Spanish infrastructure firm after buying an additional 3.1 percent in a block trade, the company said on Wednesday.

AENA IPO

State-owned Spanish airport operator Aena sought to give fresh impetus to its stalled part privatisation as it posted a tender for an auditor to sign off on the so-called “comfort” letter needed for the group’s listing.

OHL, SACYR, ACS

The three builders are due to release nine-month results on Thursday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on