Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, BT

Britain’s BT Group and Spain’s Telefonica have stepped up talks over a cash and share deal which would allow BT to buy back the 02 mobile network it once owned, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

ENDESA, ENEL

Spain’s Endesa said on Tuesday that Credit Suisse Securities had fully exercised the so-called greenshoe option on 30.2 million shares in Italian owner Enel’s listing of a 22 percent stake at 13.5 euros per share.

AMADEUS

Air France said on Tuesday it is selling a 2.2 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.

