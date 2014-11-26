UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

(Adds Santander) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA, BT

Britain’s BT Group and Spain’s Telefonica have stepped up talks over a cash and share deal which would allow BT to buy back the 02 mobile network it once owned, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

ENDESA, ENEL

Spain’s Endesa said on Tuesday that Credit Suisse Securities had fully exercised the so-called greenshoe option on 30.2 million shares in Italian owner Enel’s listing of a 22 percent stake at 13.5 euros per share.

AMADEUS

Air France said on Tuesday it is selling a 2.2 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.

FCC

The bank creditors of FCC have given its top shareholder Esther Koplowitz extra time to reach a debt refinancing deal as the building company negotiates with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim over a possible investment, Spanish news agency Efe reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources.

The report did not say how long Koplowitz had been given.

SANTANDER

Spain’s Santander is trying to obtain regulatory approval to sell a part of its stake in a solar energy project in Nevada to two Canadian pension funds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial has entered the bidding process for Globalvia, an infrastructure concessions company being sold by FCC and Bankia and which could be worth around 600 million euros, Expansion reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

