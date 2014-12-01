Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Spanish discount supermarket chain Dia said on Monday it would make net capital gains of 265 million euros from the sale of its French business to Carrefour.

MEDIASET

Mediaset Spain is cut to reduce from neutral with a target price of 8.5 euros per share, according to Nomura.

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is readying 2.7 bln euros for a possible purchase of KPN’s 20 pct stake in Telefonica Deutschland, El Economista reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

REE

Power grid operator REE plans to invest 4.5 billion euros between 2015 to 2019 and concentrate on international diversification, the company’s chairman Jose Folgado said in an interview in Expansion.

