Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC, CAIXABANK

Spanish constructor FCC said on Tuesday minority shareholders Caixabank and Larranza will sell their indirect stakes, held in shareholder B-1998, in January.

ZELTIA

Spanish pharmaceutical company Zeltia said on Tuesday it was considering a merger with it Pharmamar unit, after which it would apply to list in the United States.

GAMESA

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer said on Tuesday it has signed a contract with Parques Eolicos Gestinver for the maintenance of generators with a combined capacity of 132 megawatts in five wind farms in Spain.

ACS

Spanish builder ACS plans to refinance 2.2 billion euros of debt, including a 1.43 billion euro syndicated loan due in July, before the end of the year, Expansion says citing financial sources.

BANKIA

A Spanish High Court judge has asked investment bank Lazard to provide information on a 6 million euro ($7.5 million) payment to ex-IMF boss Rodrigo Rato when he was head of lender Bankia in 2011, a court order showed on Monday.

Separately, the government plans to delay further stake sales in Bankia, and in state-held Banco Mare Nostrum, until 2016, Expansion reported.

RED ELECTRICA

France and Spain have agreed to boost the capacity of electric power lines across their border, which is well behind European targets for interconnection.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on