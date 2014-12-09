Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Talisman Energy of Canada said it had been approached by a number of parties, including Repsol, with regards to various transactions, without giving further information.

IBERDROLA

The utility has aligned with Edgon of the UK to explore fracking in Britain, El Economista reported without citing sources.

