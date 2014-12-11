FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
December 11, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENDESA, VISCOFAN

Endesa will rejoin the Ibex-35 index as of Dec. 22, replacing Viscofan, the Ibex technical committee announced on Wednesday.

INDITEX

The retailer is due to release nine-month results before the market opens on Thursday. For a poll see

