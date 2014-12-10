Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

JAZZTEL , Alken Asset Management, which had been the second largest shareholder in Jazztel and which had opposed the price of a takeover offer from France’s Orange, has sold down its stake in the Spanish telecoms operator, Expansion newspaper reported on Wednesday citing sources close to the firm.

BANKIA Bankia has asked PricewaterhouseCoopers to go over salaries paid to former managers before the bank was bailed out and produce a report into whether they were aligned with internal policies, Expansion said on Wednesday, citing legal sources.

SANTANDER Spain’s Santander denied late on Tuesday it was considering the buyout of 28 percent of its listed U.S. auto finance unit after Bloomberg reported it was mulling such a move.

Santander aims to invest 12.2 billion euros ($15.11 billion) in infrastructure projects and financing to small and medium-sized companies in Mexico in the next three to four years, Spanish news agency Efe reported, citing comments by Chairman Ana Botin.

