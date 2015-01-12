Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Abengoa said on Friday it had won a contract to develop a combined cycle plant in Mexico with a capacity of 924 MW and worth $1.55 billion.

SANTANDER

Funds owned by U.S. financier George Soros have acquired 500 million euros of Santander after the bank’s share issue last week, El Mundo reported, citing financial sources with knowledge of the placement.

Separately, Santander has put a planned listing of its British arm on the UK stock exchange on hold for at least this year until the details of a financial reform are finalised, online news source Vox Populi said, citing sector sources.

ALMIRALL

Pharmaceutical company Almirall expects to double in size in the next five years while, in the short term, will look at acquisitions of dermatology firms, especially in the United States, the chairman said in an interview with EFE on Sunday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on